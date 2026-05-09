Silent march highlights wetlands’ importance for migratory birds

Thane, May 9 (PTI): Environmental activists took put a silent march in Nerul area of Navi Mumbai on Saturday to raise concerns over the destruction of flamingo habitats and wetlands in the city.
The march was taken out from NRI Complex and DPS wetlands to mark the World Migratory Bird Day.
Carrying banners reading "Save Flamingo Lakes", and placards highlighting the importance of wetlands for migratory birds and flood control, activists sought to draw public attention to the issue.
B N Kumar, director of the NatConnect Foundation, said the march reinforced this year's World Migratory Bird Day theme - 'Shared Spaces: Creating Bird-Friendly Cities and Communities'.
"We are committed to continue our fight to save the wetlands and create awareness groups across the city," Kumar said.
He alleged that despite efforts by several government agencies to conserve wetlands, city planner City And Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) was continuing to convert ecologically sensitive areas into concrete zones.
"This is certainly not the way to build sustainable cities. Urban planners must think of nature before concrete," he said.
Sandeep Sareen of the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) said a contempt petition against CIDCO was being planned for allegedly violating the high court's directives on wetland protection.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.