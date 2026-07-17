Student support grows as Sikkim University body backs Sonam Wangchuk

The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities. The CJP protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since.

This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.