Student support grows as Sikkim University body backs Sonam Wangchuk

Gangtok: Sikkim University Students' Association (SUSA) has extended its support to educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, over alleged examination irregularities.
Wangchuk on Friday asserted that he would "stay alive till July 20 at any cost", even as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 20th day amid a warning from doctors that his prolonged fast has reached a critical stage.
The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities entered its 28th day, with Wangchuk urging people to ensure a massive turnout for the outfit's proposed march to Parliament on July 20.
SUSA in a press statement on Thursday voiced concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health and said that his peaceful protest had grown into a larger movement demanding accountability and transparency in public examinations.
The student association alleged that recurring paper leaks, abrupt cancellations and administrative failures have severely eroded public confidence in national testing agencies. Referring to the 2026 NEET-UG controversy, SUSA said the cancellation of the examination following allegations of widespread paper leaks affected more than 2.28 million candidates, triggering psychological stress, delayed admissions and financial hardship for families. It added that similar concerns had also surfaced in examinations such as UGC-NET and CUET.
SUSA said students from Sikkim and the North Eastern region bear a disproportionate burden when national examinations are disrupted due to geographical isolation, limited coaching facilities, connectivity challenges and the high cost of travelling outside the region for preparation and counselling.
In its statement, the association demanded the introduction of end-to-end digital encryption, biometric authentication and AI-based monitoring to prevent paper leaks. It also called for the creation of an independent Examination Integrity Commission with representation from the judiciary, academia, civil society and state governments to oversee the functioning of the National Testing Agency and other testing bodies.
Among its other demands, SUSA sought stronger support mechanisms for students from remote and North Eastern states through expanded outreach programmes, hybrid mock-test facilities and subsidised assistance. It also pressed for stricter legal action against examination malpractice, regular training of officials and mandatory annual transparency audits.
SUSA appealed to the Government of India, the Ministry of Education, National Testing Agency and the University Grants Commission to open a dialogue with Wangchuk and implement comprehensive, time-bound reforms to restore public trust in the country's examination system.
The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities. The CJP protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.