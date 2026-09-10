Sikkim TET Registration 2026: Application window closes on September 12

Sikkim TET 2026: Eligibility

The examination has two levels. Paper I is for candidates seeking eligibility as Primary Teachers for Classes I to V, while Paper II is for Graduate Teachers teaching Classes VI to VIII.

For the primary level, the prescribed qualifications include Senior Secondary or equivalent with the required marks along with a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education, four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education or a two-year Diploma in Education in Special Education.

For the graduate level, eligible qualifications include a BA or BSc with the required marks along with a two-year D.El.Ed or B.Ed, among other recognised teacher education qualifications.

The notification specifies that teacher education degrees and diplomas must be recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Special Education qualifications must be recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).