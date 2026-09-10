Sikkim TET Registration 2026: Application window closes on September 12

The Education Department of the Government of Sikkim will close the registration window for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 on September 12. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official STET portal until 4 pm on the last date.
The STET 2026 is being conducted for in-service regular teachers, probationary teachers and instructors seeking eligibility for teaching at the primary and graduate teacher levels. The state government issued the STET 2026 advertisement on August 1.
The examination will be conducted on October 11. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from October 1 onwards.
Sikkim TET 2026: Eligibility
The examination has two levels. Paper I is for candidates seeking eligibility as Primary Teachers for Classes I to V, while Paper II is for Graduate Teachers teaching Classes VI to VIII.
For the primary level, the prescribed qualifications include Senior Secondary or equivalent with the required marks along with a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education, four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education or a two-year Diploma in Education in Special Education.
For the graduate level, eligible qualifications include a BA or BSc with the required marks along with a two-year D.El.Ed or B.Ed, among other recognised teacher education qualifications.
The notification specifies that teacher education degrees and diplomas must be recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Special Education qualifications must be recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).
Sikkim TET 2026 application fee
Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 per application. The fee can be paid online through the authorised payment gateway using debit or credit cards, net banking or UPI. The fee is non-refundable once successfully paid.
How to apply for Sikkim TET 2026
Candidates can apply through the official STET portal.
The application process requires candidates to first log in through Sikkim GO. They then need to select the examination category, fill in their personal and academic details, upload the required documents, submit the form and complete the fee payment. The portal advises candidates to retain their application ID and payment acknowledgement for future reference.
Candidates should keep a scanned photograph, signature, professional degree or diploma certificate and a valid photo ID ready before applying.
Sikkim TET 2026 exam pattern
The STET examination will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 150 marks. There will be no negative marking.
Paper I covers Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. Paper II includes Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II and either Mathematics and Science or Social Studies, depending on the candidate's teaching category.
Candidates scoring 60% or more will be considered qualified. A five percentage point relaxation is available for SC, ST, Central OBC and State OBC candidates, for whom the qualifying mark is 55%.
The Education Department has also clarified that qualifying STET is an eligibility requirement and does not by itself guarantee recruitment or appointment as a teacher.