Sikkim TET Admit Card 2026 to be available from today, exam on October 11

The Sikkim State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 admit card is scheduled to be available from October 1, according to the examination schedule issued by the Education Department, Government of Sikkim. The STET 2026 examination will be held on October 11.

The STET is conducted by the Education Department, Government of Sikkim for eligibility to teach at the primary level, Classes I to V, and elementary or graduate teacher level, Classes VI to VIII. The 2026 examination is open to in-service regular teachers, probationary teachers and instructors.