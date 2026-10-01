Sikkim TET Admit Card 2026 to be available from today, exam on October 11

The Sikkim State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 admit card is scheduled to be available from October 1, according to the examination schedule issued by the Education Department, Government of Sikkim. The STET 2026 examination will be held on October 11.
The STET is conducted by the Education Department, Government of Sikkim for eligibility to teach at the primary level, Classes I to V, and elementary or graduate teacher level, Classes VI to VIII. The 2026 examination is open to in-service regular teachers, probationary teachers and instructors.
How to download Sikkim TET admit card 2026
Candidates can download their admit cards through the official STET portal at tet.sikkim.gov.in. The portal uses the Sikkim Government's single sign-on system for candidate access.
Candidates should:
Visit the official Sikkim TET website.
Select the Login with Sikkim GO option.
Log in using their registered credentials.
Access the STET 2026 admit card from the candidate dashboard.
Download and print the hall ticket for the examination.
Candidates should check the details printed on the admit card and follow the examination-day instructions mentioned on it.
Sikkim TET 2026 exam pattern
STET 2026 has two papers. Paper I is for candidates seeking eligibility as Primary Teachers for Classes I to V, while Paper II is for Graduate Teachers for Classes VI to VIII. The examination is scheduled for October 11.
Each paper carries 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks and there is no negative marking. Candidates need to secure at least 60% marks to qualify. A five-percentage-point relaxation is available for SC, ST, Central OBC and State OBC candidates, making the qualifying threshold 55%.