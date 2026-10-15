Sikkim students adopt Vision 2047 resolution at mock assembly

Gangtok: University students from across Sikkim deliberated on the state's development roadmap for 2047 and adopted a resolution at the second state-level students' assembly held at Chintan Bhawan here on Thursday.
Organised jointly by the Students' Welfare Board under the Education Department and the SKM Students' Wing, the assembly was held under the theme "Sikkim@2047: Yuwa ko Aawaj (Voices of the Youth)". The participants underwent training at the Sikkim Legislative Assembly ahead of the mock session.
They deliberated on Government Resolution No 1 of 2026 on adopting the development framework for "Sikkim Vision 2047", aimed at achieving inclusive and sustainable growth in line with the national vision of "Viksit Bharat @ 2047". The resolution was adopted after detailed discussions.
According to an official press statement, the framework identifies 10 priority areas, including education and research, family welfare, economic growth, sustainable agriculture, infrastructure and connectivity, tourism, energy and environment, science and technology, youth development, and good governance.
Sikkim Legislative Assembly Speaker M N Sherpa, who attended as the chief guest, stressed the need for greater youth participation in politics and leadership. He said education should prepare young people not only for employment but also for entrepreneurship and political roles, the statement said.
Sherpa also highlighted the responsibilities of elected representatives, saying they must remain connected with their communities and respond to local needs. He explained legislative procedures and committee responsibilities and urged the students to maintain discipline, dedication and active participation.
The Speaker also acknowledged Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's initiatives to encourage youth participation in such programmes, according to the statement.
Soreng-Chakung MLA and SKM Students' Wing vice-president in-charge Aditya Golay said the initiative sought to nurture future leaders from within Sikkim. He thanked the Speaker, Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa and other officials for supporting the programme.
Golay said the student deliberations had demonstrated the potential of young people to contribute to the state's future. He also proposed expanding future editions of the assembly, including through online registration, to encourage wider participation and competition among students, the statement said.
Students' Welfare Board chairman Sonam Chopel Sherpa, in his welcome address, said the assembly provided a platform for young people to develop critical thinking, understand democratic practices and gain confidence in governance.
He said the state's future depended on the knowledge, courage and actions of its youth, urging them to contribute meaningfully towards building a sustainable Sikkim by 2047.
The programme concluded with the distribution of mementoes and certificates to participants and organisers.
Gangtok MLA Delay Namgyal Barfungpa attended as the special guest, while Press Secretary to the Chief Minister Yougan Tamang, OSD Rewaj Chettri, Assembly Secretary Lalit Gurung, officials, youth leaders, teachers and students were also present.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.