President praises Sikkim for balanced approach to development

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day and said the state stands as a model of sustainable development for the nation.
Murmu said the people of Sikkim are known for their warmth, simplicity, and spirit of harmony. "May the state and its people continue to prosper," she said in a post on X.
"Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of Statehood Day. With its magnificent natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and strong commitment to environmental conservation, Sikkim stands as a model of sustainable development for the nation," the president said.
Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.