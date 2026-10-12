Sikkim rolls out skill training in multiple sectors

Gangtok: The Sikkim government has begun skill training across districts under a World Bank-supported programme, offering courses in solar energy, healthcare, hospitality, digital services and creative design to improve employment prospects for youth and women, officials said on Monday.
The Skill Development Department said the programme was designed to enhance employability, promote entrepreneurship and create sustainable livelihood opportunities by equipping trainees with industry-relevant skills.
The Sikkim INSPIRES (Integrated Service Provision and Innovation for Reviving Economies) programme is being implemented through empanelled training partners across six priority sectors -- beauty and wellness, tourism and hospitality, IT-ITeS, green jobs, child and elderly Care, and creative design.
The department said it was also expanding its training portfolio to include emerging job roles and future-ready skills in response to changing industry requirements.
It said the programme adopted an end-to-end approach to skill development, extending beyond training to include placement assistance and post-placement tracking.
"The objective is not merely to impart skills but to help trainees secure meaningful employment and support their continued transition into the workforce," the department said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.