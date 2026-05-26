President Droupadi Murmu explores Himalayan botanical heritage at Gangtok Orchidarium

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], May 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu visited Gangtok, Sikkim, on Tuesday as part of her official tour of the region.

During the visit, the President explored the Orchidarium and its extensive collection. She highlighted the facility's role in showcasing the unique botanical diversity of the region and its significant global connections.

The official handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan shared glimpses of the visit on X, emphasising the educational and conservationist value of the center.

"President Droupadi Murmu visited the Orchidarium in Gangtok, Sikkim. The Orchidarium has a rich and diverse collection of live orchid specimens and detailed botanical models, showcasing a variety of species, native and from across the globe," the post read.

President Murmu also visited Gangtok's Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, a key center for Buddhist research and Himalayan cultural scholarship.

Documenting her tour of the state's academic and cultural institutions, another post from Rashtrapati Bhavan stated, "President Droupadi Murmu visited the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology in Gangtok, Sikkim. The Institute is an important reference centre in the sphere of Buddhist scholarship. It has been promoting research on Buddhism, the language and culture of Sikkim and other Himalayan regions."

Earlier in April this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the Orchidarium in Gangtok during his two-day visit to Sikkim, witnessing the state's rich ecological and floral heritage.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang during the visit.

Swarnajayanti Maitri Manjari Park in Gangtok has been developed as a state-of-the-art, world-class Orchid Experience Centre to showcase the unique ecological and floral heritage of the state.