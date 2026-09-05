Sikkim Governor, CM hail educators' role in shaping society on Teachers' Day

Gangtok: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday greeted educators on Teachers' Day, highlighting their role in shaping the lives of individuals, nurturing values and building society.
In his message, Mathur said teachers do more than impart knowledge, emphasising their role in instilling moral values among young people and preparing them to become responsible citizens and future leaders.
The governor also congratulated those who received awards at the national and state levels, saying the recognition reflected their integrity, hard work and dedication to education.
Mathur expressed gratitude to teachers across Sikkim for guiding students despite working in difficult conditions and called for collective efforts to take the state to greater heights in education.
In his message, the chief minister also extended greetings to teachers across the world, with special appreciation for those serving in Sikkim.
Tamang said teachers play a profound role in shaping the lives of individuals and society through their knowledge, guidance, patience and dedication.
The chief minister said teachers inspire young minds, nurture values and empower students to dream, learn and work towards a better future.
Recalling former President and eminent educationist Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is observed as Teachers' Day, Tamang said his life reflected the transformative power of education.
He called for the recognition of the selfless contributions of teachers and their lasting influence on generations of students.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.