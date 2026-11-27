Gangtok: The Sikkim State Allied & Healthcare Council has set December 31 as the deadline for educational institutions to submit mandatory compliance documents for setting up allied and healthcare units, introducing new courses and processing admissions for the 2027-28 academic session.
In a notice issued on Friday, the council directed all universities, deemed universities, affiliated colleges and existing or proposed allied and healthcare institutions under its jurisdiction to strictly follow the latest guidelines prescribed by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP), under the Union Health Ministry.
The notice refers to a November 9 NCAHP notification, which lays down requirements for establishing institutions, starting new courses and conducting admissions for the upcoming academic session.
The council has made compliance with the prescribed curriculum and submission of the mandatory Essentiality Certificate (EC) compulsory for all institutions concerned.
Institutions seeking to establish or operate courses must also ensure that they have the required infrastructure, properly equipped laboratories, qualified faculty and adequate human resources, it added.
The guidelines further require appropriate clinical training facilities and hospital arrangements through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or agreement with an attached or associated hospital.
Academic and administrative requirements must also be fulfilled, the notice stated.
All institutions have been asked to submit the requisite documents to the state council for their proposed courses by December 31.
Describing the matter as 'Most Important', the council has urged institutions to take steps to complete the compliance process and avoid procedural hurdles in the establishment of institutions, introduction of new courses and admission procedures.
The notice was issued by the secretary-cum-registrar of the Sikkim State Allied & Healthcare Council, Gangtok.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.