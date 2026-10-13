Sikkim CM revisits school where he worked as teacher

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday revisited Government Senior Secondary School, Chota Samdong, in Soreng district, where he once served as a teacher, as the institution celebrated its golden jubilee.
Tamang said returning to the school after many years was a nostalgic experience that brought back cherished memories of his time in the teaching profession.
In a social media post, the chief minister congratulated the school on completing 50 years and acknowledged the contribution of its teachers, students, alumni, parents and the local community in shaping generations of students.
Recalling his association with the institution, Tamang said his experience as a teacher had given him a deep appreciation of the dedication, patience and commitment required to nurture young minds and prepare them for the future.
He said his government was committed to strengthening Sikkim's education sector by improving infrastructure, enhancing teaching and learning standards and expanding opportunities for students in academics, culture and sports.
Tamang said student-centric initiatives, scholarship programmes, educational assistance and skill-development opportunities were aimed at ensuring that children, irrespective of their background or geographical location, had access to quality education.
He also stressed the importance of digital learning, teacher capacity-building, career guidance and holistic education in preparing students for the challenges of a rapidly changing world.
The chief minister said education must go beyond imparting knowledge and instil discipline, confidence, creativity, compassion and a sense of responsibility among young people.
Addressing the students, Tamang urged them to dream big, remain curious and work hard, while making the best use of the opportunities available to them.
"Your circumstances should never limit your ambitions," he said in the social media post, encouraging students to pursue their aspirations and contribute to their families, communities and the state.
He also congratulated the land donors, school management, teachers, students, alumni, parents and the people of Chota Samdong on the milestone.
Tamang expressed hope that the institution would continue to expand its reach and nurture responsible, capable and compassionate citizens, contributing to Sikkim's progress through education.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.