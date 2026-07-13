Bhanu Jayanti: Sikkim CM urges youth to preserve Nepali literary heritage

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti, paying rich tributes to the pioneering Nepali poet, Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya, on his 212th birth anniversary.
In a public message, Tamang said the day transcends the mere celebration of a literary icon, and described it as a profound tribute to the enduring power of language, literature, and culture in shaping a progressive society.
The CM emphasised the invaluable role writers, poets, and scholars play in guarding rich traditions and passing cultural values down to future generations.
"The legacy of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya continues to inspire us to cherish our mother tongue and uphold our cultural heritage," Tamang said.
He said the poet's life and works serve as a guiding light for everyone who believes in the transformative power of education and literature.
The chief minister made a strong appeal to the state's youth, calling on future generations to embrace the beauty of the Nepali language and actively contribute to its enrichment.
He expressed hope that this year's 'Bhanu Jayanti' celebrations would inspire deeper harmony, wisdom, and peace across communities.
The celebrations began with Governor Om Prakash Mathur offering garlands to the statue of the poet at Bhanu Udyan at Zero Point.
During the day, thousands participated in a grand 'Shobha Yatra' brought out in Gangtok on the occasion.
The procession, organised by Nepali Sahitya Parishad, Sikkim (NSP), witnessed the participation of ministers, MLAs, representatives of social organisations and common people. Traditional attire-clad participants paid tributes to the poet through cultural performances.
A programme was also organised at Manan Kendra, where eminent litterateur Sukraj Subba was conferred with the prestigious 'Bhanu Puraskar 2026'. It was presented in recognition of Subba's lifelong contribution to the promotion, preservation, and development of the Nepali language and literature.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.