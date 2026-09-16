Sikkim: 16 Lachung students return from educational tour of Delhi under Operation Sadbhavana

Gangtok: Sixteen students from North Sikkim's Lachung returned from an educational and motivational tour of New Delhi with new exposure to the country's institutions, heritage and career opportunities under the Indian Army's Operation Sadbhavana.
The eight-day tour -- from September 8 to 15 -- included a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which the Army described as the highlight of the visit.
During the interaction, the president asked the students about their aspirations, giving them an opportunity to speak about their dreams and ambitions, according to the Army.
The students also interacted with the NCC director general, the General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, NCC cadets participating in the National Integration Camp and senior scientists at the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences, it said.
According to the Army, these interactions exposed the youth to leadership, national integration, science and technology and various career opportunities.
One of the participants, Lhamu Bhutia, described meeting the president, interacting with senior Army officers and visiting Delhi's iconic landmarks as an unforgettable experience.
The Army said the initiative was aimed at broadening the horizons of Lachung's youth, building their confidence and encouraging them to aspire for bigger goals while strengthening national integration and the bond between the Army and local communities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.