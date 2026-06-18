MoU aims to support Agniveers to pursue higher education

Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) The Sikh Regiment has signed a memorandum of understanding with Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, to provide higher education opportunities for Agniveers serving in the regiment, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.
Commandant of the Sikh Regimental Centre signed the agreement on behalf of the regiment on June 16.
Under the agreement, Agniveers will be able to pursue diploma and undergraduate programmes while continuing their military duties.
The diploma courses can be completed within six months, while degree programmes such as Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Computer Applications, and Bachelor of Commerce can be completed within three years.
The initiative aims to improve the educational qualifications, professional skills and long-term career prospects of Agniveers, enabling them to build successful careers in both military and civilian sectors.
Officials said the collaboration reflects the Sikh Regiment's commitment to the welfare and overall development of its soldiers.
It is also in line with the Government of India's vision of creating a skilled, educated and future-ready youth force capable of contributing to nation-building, they said.
The regiment said it would continue to support the personal and professional growth of Agniveers, guided by its ethos of "Service Before Self", and help them prepare for opportunities beyond their military service.
(PTI)
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