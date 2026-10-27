Signing peace bonds carries zero admission of criminal guilt, says Shiv Sena

The editorial highlighted the governing statutory framework under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Former Section 107 of the IPC (now Section 126 BNSS) serves as an undertaking to maintain peace without stripping citizens of their fundamental rights under Article 19 of the Constitution to hold peaceful assembly and protest. Under former Section 122 of the IPC (Section 141 BNSS), police officers hold no unilateral authority to declare a bond violated. Any alleged breach must be formally proved before a magistrate. If a breach is established before a magistrate, the legal consequence is strictly limited to simple imprisonment for a maximum of one year for the remainder of the bond duration, along with forfeiture of the specified bond amount.