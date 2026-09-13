Jamnagar workshop highlights science-driven future for Ayurveda research

New Delhi: The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar, an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Ayush, organised a three-day intensive workshop which highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary and evidence-based research for generating scientifically validated knowledge and strengthening the scientific foundation of Ayurveda.



The workshop, ‘Understanding Health and Wellness through Microbiome Research’ held from September 9 to 11, aimed to familiarise participants with emerging developments in microbiome research and explore its potential relevance to health, wellness and preventive healthcare from an Ayurvedic perspective, according to the release.



Prof. Sharmila Mande, Ayush Distinguished Scientist Chair, Ministry of Ayush, and Dr. Tarini Shankar Ghosh, Assistant Professor, IIIT-Delhi, delivered sessions during the workshop and shared insights into contemporary concepts, research methodologies and emerging evidence in microbiome science. The interactions provided participants with an opportunity to understand the potential implications of microbiome research for human health.