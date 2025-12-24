Sify Technologies CMD discusses AI-led digital transformation with UP CM

Lucknow: Sify Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Raju Vegesna met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday, and discussed with him AI-led digital transformation and development of the proposed 'AI Cities' in Lucknow and Noida.

During the meeting at the chief minister's official residence, Adityanath said artificial intelligence is set to bring transformative change across governance, industry, healthcare, education and manufacturing.

He underlined that the Uttar Pradesh government is actively encouraging AI-based investments and innovation by building robust digital infrastructure and creating an enabling policy environment.