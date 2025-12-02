Siddhant's first look as V Shantaram for legendary filmmaker biopic unveiled

Mumbai: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen essaying the role of legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram in his biopic.



On Monday, the makers unveiled Siddhant's look as V. Shantaram.

Camera Take Films shared the poster of Siddhant's look V. Shantaram and wrote, "The Rebel Who Redefined Indian Cinema Is Back Where He Belongs, On the Big Screen."



Siddhant is depicted in the poster wearing a white dhoti-kurta paired with a brown blazer, standing confidently with a camera at his side.



