SI Recruitment Exam: Rajasthan Police on high alert, strict security measures deployed

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police has adopted strict security measures to ensure the Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment Examination, scheduled to be held across the state on Sunday and Monday, with nearly 7.7 lakh candidates appearing, is conducted in a full-proof and transparent manner.
The state police has shared a public advisory from its X handle, warning: "Cheating is not a shortcut to success—it is a direct route to jail".
The post issues a stern warning to individuals and groups attempting to sell so-called "cheating material" or "fake question papers" online. Authorities have made it clear that strict legal action will be taken against all those involved in such activities.
Importantly, the warning is not limited to sellers alone. Candidates who purchase or attempt to use such fraudulent material will also face serious legal consequences.
Amid concerns stemming from past incidents of paper leaks and organised cheating rackets, the Rajasthan Police Headquarters has issued a high alert across 26 districts. Special teams from the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have been mobilised to monitor and prevent any attempts to compromise the examination process. Police have identified fugitive cheating gangs as a key threat. To tackle this, the SOG has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for credible information on individuals or groups involved in exam malpractices.
At examination centres, authorities are focusing heavily on preventing impersonation, including biometric verification of candidates, strict scrutiny of identity documents, and enhanced on-ground police deployment. In addition, technical surveillance has been intensified on coaching institutes, cyber operators, e-Mitra centres, and suspected members of cheating syndicates.
All District Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been directed to coordinate closely with Station House Officers (SHOs) and maintain strict vigilance around examination venues. Additional forces will be deployed at identified sensitive centres to prevent any untoward incidents. To maintain strict control in exam zones, authorities have ordered the closure of all cyber cafes and e-Mitra centres within a 100-meter radius of examination centres during the exam period.
Director General of Police Rajiv Sharma warned that any attempt to indulge in unfair practices will invite the strictest legal action.
RPSC Secretary Ramniwas Mehta reiterated that offenders will be booked under the Rajasthan Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2022. Under the Act, the minimum punishment is 10 years imprisonment, while the maximum punishment is life imprisonment. Fines range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crore, the recovery of the full exam cost is to be made from culprits, and illegally acquired assets are confiscated.
With extensive surveillance, legal deterrence, and coordinated policing, authorities aim to conduct the SI Recruitment Exam 2025 without any irregularities, marking a decisive effort to restore trust in the recruitment process, said officials.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.