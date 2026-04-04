SI Recruitment Exam: Rajasthan Police on high alert, strict security measures deployed

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police has adopted strict security measures to ensure the Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment Examination, scheduled to be held across the state on Sunday and Monday, with nearly 7.7 lakh candidates appearing, is conducted in a full-proof and transparent manner.

The state police has shared a public advisory from its X handle, warning: "Cheating is not a shortcut to success—it is a direct route to jail".