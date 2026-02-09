Alumna from Shyam Lal College, IGI, DU reaches finals of 12th Padma Shree Shyam Lal Memorial Hockey Tournament

New Delhi: Hosts Shyam Lal College and the Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Science will face each other in the men's final of the 12th Padma Shree Shyam Lal Memorial Hockey Tournament, according to a release.



In the women's final, the title clash will be between the Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Science and the Delhi University Alumna.



In the first men's semifinal, defending champions Shyam Lal College defeated the SLC 'B' team 4-1. Manish of the winning team was awarded Player of the Match. For Shyam Lal College, Pankaj scored two goals, while Naveen Bidhuri and Harsh Sharma scored one goal each. Deepak scored the lone goal for the SLC 'B' team.