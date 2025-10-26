Shunning the 'blue light' at night

We’ve all done it — lying in bed, phone inches from our face, promising ourselves ‘just five more minutes’. But that soft blue glow we can’t resist is doing more than keeping us awake; it’s quietly confusing our hormones and robbing us of the good sleep we crave.

“Blue light from phones, TVs, LED lights or any light source, signals the brain that it’s daytime,” explains Dr Ravi Sankar Erukulapati, consultant endocrinologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, adding, “This confuses the body’s natural clock and alters hormone timing, especially those regulating sleep, stress, and metabolism.”

The effects are most visible in our sleep patterns. “Artificial blue light suppresses melatonin release, delaying sleep onset, reducing sleep quality, and shortening duration,” says Dr Satyanarayana Kada, senior consultant ophthalmologist and retina specialist at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills. “Late-day exposure also keeps cortisol levels high, leading to stress, fatigue, mood imbalance, and impaired sleep. Over time, it can cause wider hormonal disruptions,” adds Dr Satyanarayana.

Even short exposure before bedtime can make a difference. “Blue light at night blocks melatonin — the ‘sleep hormone’ — delaying sleep and reducing its depth. Even one hour of screen time before bed can noticeably affect sleep quality,” adds Dr Ravi.

Children and adolescents are particularly at risk. “They’re more sensitive to blue light, which can throw off hormonal balance, disturb sleep, and even trigger early puberty,” notes Dr Satyanarayana, adding, “Research shows that just two hours of evening exposure can disrupt hormonal rhythm, sleep quality, and stress regulation.”

Eye health suffers, too. “Hormonal imbalance caused by blue light affects eye muscle relaxation, leading to digital eye strain — symptoms like focusing fatigue and blurred vision. Prolonged exposure can even damage retinal cells,” Dr Satyanarayana explains.

Over time, these disruptions can have deeper consequences. “Long-term sleep loss from blue light may affect menstrual cycles, libido, and fertility,” Dr Ravi cautions, adding, “It can lead to issues like infertility, preterm labour, or miscarriages due to disturbances in sex hormone balance. Late evening and night-time exposure are particularly harmful.”

Both experts agree that prevention lies in simple habits. “Get plenty of natural sunlight in the morning and midday to stabilise your circadian rhythm, and reduce artificial blue light after sunset,” advises Dr Satyanarayana. He also suggests, “Use night or dark modes, blue light filters, or warmer light settings in the evening. These protect melatonin and cortisol balance, support retinal health, and maintain long-term hormonal stability.”

While technology has transformed our lives, our bodies still follow an ancient rhythm guided by light and dark. Giving our eyes and hormones a break from blue light may be the simplest way to reclaim restful sleep and calmer nights.

[Article by Darshita Jain of The New Indian Express]