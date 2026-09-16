SHREYAS Scheme: Centre Spends Rs 3,509 Crore, Benefits Over 1.18 Lakh Students

Under the Free Coaching component, around Rs 145.10 crore was spent between 2014-15 and 2025-26, benefiting 23,208 students. The expenditure stood at Rs 9.87 crore for 854 beneficiaries in 2025-26.

The Top Class Education component recorded expenditure of approximately Rs 703.44 crore, benefiting 35,237 students during the period. In 2025-26 alone, Rs 117.19 crore was spent for 4,742 beneficiaries.

For the National Overseas Scholarship, approximately Rs 461.57 crore was spent between the selection years 2014-15 and 2025-26. A total of 764 beneficiaries went abroad for higher studies during this period.

The National Fellowship for SC Students accounted for the largest expenditure among the four components at approximately Rs 2,199.28 crore, benefiting 59,039 scholars. In 2025-26, Rs 213.45 crore was spent for 4,218 scholars.

With inputs from PTI; official figures and details sourced from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Government of India.