SHREYAS Scheme: Centre Spends Rs 3,509 Crore, Benefits Over 1.18 Lakh Students

The Centre has spent approximately Rs 3,509.39 crore under the four major components of the Scholarships for Higher Education for Young Achievers Scheme (SHREYAS) between 2014-15 and 2025-26, according to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
The scheme has recorded 1,18,248 beneficiaries during the period, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar said. SHREYAS covers educational support ranging from competitive examination coaching and higher education in premier institutions to overseas studies and research fellowships.
The scheme has four major components:
Free Coaching: Financial assistance for economically disadvantaged SC and OBC students preparing for competitive and professional examinations.
Higher Education in Premier Institutes: Financial support for meritorious SC students pursuing studies in premier institutions.
National Overseas Scholarship (NOS): Assistance for eligible SC students pursuing higher studies abroad.
National Fellowship for SC Students (NFSC): Financial support for SC scholars pursuing higher education and research.
Under the Free Coaching component, around Rs 145.10 crore was spent between 2014-15 and 2025-26, benefiting 23,208 students. The expenditure stood at Rs 9.87 crore for 854 beneficiaries in 2025-26.
The Top Class Education component recorded expenditure of approximately Rs 703.44 crore, benefiting 35,237 students during the period. In 2025-26 alone, Rs 117.19 crore was spent for 4,742 beneficiaries.
For the National Overseas Scholarship, approximately Rs 461.57 crore was spent between the selection years 2014-15 and 2025-26. A total of 764 beneficiaries went abroad for higher studies during this period.
The National Fellowship for SC Students accounted for the largest expenditure among the four components at approximately Rs 2,199.28 crore, benefiting 59,039 scholars. In 2025-26, Rs 213.45 crore was spent for 4,218 scholars.
With inputs from PTI; official figures and details sourced from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Government of India.