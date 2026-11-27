“From making my first video in a bathroom at 9 to taking a selfie with President Putin, never in my wildest dreams did I think life would take me here. More than anything I’ve achieved, I’m grateful for the person this journey has helped me become. Meeting some incredible people at AI Journey (way smarter than me) made me realise how much more I have to learn, ” he said, reflecting on his journey as a young content creator and AI innovator.