"The Indian U-19 players displayed some brilliant cricket against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, and the future of Indian cricket certainly looks very promising. However, I believe they should have exercised a little more restraint during their post-match celebrations. It was a bit excessive. They need to understand that there is a difference between how a big team conducts itself and how a smaller team approaches such occasions. Winning is important, but maintaining dignity and showing respect to the opposition are equally important," Madan Lal told IANS.