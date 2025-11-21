Shooting to power: Olympic shooter Shreyasi Singh now a minister in Bihar

Shreyasi Singh, the acclaimed Indian shooter, has taken the political plunge after being sworn in as a minister in Bihar’s newly formed government on November 20 2025.

A former Olympian and double-trap specialist, Singh earned a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a silver at the 2014 edition. She also represented India in other international events and holds the prestigious Arjuna Award for her sporting achievements.

Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2020 and won her first Assembly election from the Jamui constituency in the same year, PTI reports.

In the 2025 Bihar elections, she successfully defended her seat, defeating her nearest rival by more than 54,000 votes.

Her induction into Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet comes at a time when the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a commanding majority in the Bihar Assembly.

While her exact portfolio has not been officially announced, political observers widely speculate she may handle youth affairs, sports or rural development, aligning with her profile as a young, high-achieving leader.

Singh also brings a powerful political lineage, as she is the daughter of the late Union Minister Digvijay Singh and former Member of Parliament (MP) Putul Kumari.

Educated with a degree from Delhi University, she combines her academic background, sporting excellence and political pedigree in her new role, a transition that many view as symbolic of a new, dynamic generation of public leaders in Bihar.