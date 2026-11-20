Shoolini University in Himachal Pradesh has partnered with the University of Edinburgh in Scotland to offer dual undergraduate engineering degrees, allowing students to study at both institutions and graduate with qualifications from each.

The programme will initially cover Civil Engineering and Electronics and Electrical Engineering. Students will complete their first two years at Shoolini University before transferring to the University of Edinburgh for the next two years. Applications are open for the 2027 intake, with the first cohort expected to begin in July or August.

Students who complete the programme will receive a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree from Shoolini and a Bachelor of Engineering with Honours (BEng Hons) from Edinburgh. They can also extend their studies through an integrated master's route, subject to academic eligibility and progression requirements.

Students transferring to Scotland will receive an annual scholarship of £3,500 from the University of Edinburgh's School of Engineering. They will also attend a three-week transition programme before beginning their studies there, covering academic, cultural and practical aspects of moving to the UK.

The curriculum has been jointly designed by the two universities to meet the academic requirements of both degrees. During their initial two years, students will have access to Shoolini's engineering laboratories, research-led learning and interdisciplinary courses. At Edinburgh, they will have access to engineering research facilities, MakerSpace, student societies, entrepreneurship initiatives through Edinburgh Innovations and career support.

Shoolini University Founder and Vice-Chancellor Professor Atul Khosla said the partnership would combine the academic and research strengths of both institutions. He said Shoolini would invest in dedicated classrooms, laboratories and teaching teams to prepare students for the transition to Edinburgh, while the UK university would oversee academic standards and contribute to teaching through online and in-person faculty.

The collaboration will initially operate through two study routes. The four-year option involves two years at each university, while students eligible for the integrated master's route can spend an additional year at Edinburgh.

The partnership also builds on Shoolini's existing international collaborations, including an arrangement with the University of Melbourne. The university said it intends to expand its international academic network and provide students with opportunities to study and conduct research overseas.