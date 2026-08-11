Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches scholarship for agriculture students

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS): Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has released scholarship and fellowship funds for agriculture students from across the country through the National Scholarship Portal. Under this initiative, a total amount of Rs 21.35 crore was released directly through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to more than 6,000 students, an official statement said on Tuesday.
With the introduction of this new initiative, agriculture students will now receive their scholarship amounts every month through DBT, without facing unnecessary difficulties or delays.
The initiative is aimed at making the process of scholarship disbursement more streamlined and ensuring that students receive financial assistance in a timely and hassle-free manner.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the scholarship scheme was aimed at making agricultural education stronger, more practical and better connected with opportunities. He said that with the DBT system now in place, students would receive assistance on time and the problem of traditional delays would be eliminated.
He emphasised that practical training is extremely important in agricultural education, because classroom-based learning alone cannot produce good farmers, scientists or agricultural entrepreneurs. The students need opportunities to gain practical experience and understand the realities of agriculture beyond the classroom, the minister added.
Chouhan also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is giving priority to food security, nutrition and farmers’ income security in the agriculture sector. Appreciating the contribution of ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) scientists, he said their research, along with the hard work of farmers, has strengthened the country’s foodgrain reserves and contributed significantly to India’s agricultural progress.
Chouhan further stated that agriculture students should not limit themselves only to seeking employment, but should also take a leading role in innovation, startups and research. He encouraged the younger generation to look at agriculture as a field offering a wide range of opportunities and to contribute towards finding new solutions to emerging challenges.
The minister underlined the importance of young agricultural professionals and students in taking forward scientific advancement, entrepreneurship and innovation in the sector.
The minister also appealed to agriculture students at ICAR institutions across the country to undertake plantation activities on the occasion of ‘Hariyali Amavasya’.
He said that green initiatives are part of a collective responsibility towards both agriculture and the environment, and encouraged students to actively participate in plantation activities and contribute to strengthening awareness and responsibility towards the environment.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.