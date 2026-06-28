Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces multi-crore horticulture projects for Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced several multi-crore horticulture projects for Uttarakhand, including a Clean Plant Centre at Mukteshwar to be built at a cost of Rs 100 crore.
He further promised all possible central assistance to help the state emerge as a major horticulture hub.
Inaugurating the 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' at Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district, Chouhan said Uttarakhand is progressing rapidly in agriculture and horticulture, and will soon establish a distinct identity as a hub for the sector.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi were present on the occasion.
During the event, nine development projects built at a cost of Rs 46.32 crore were inaugurated, while the foundation stone was laid for 32 developmental works valued at Rs 323.34 crore, according to officials.
The Union minister said the Rs 100-crore Clean Plant Centre at Mukteshwar will focus on producing high-quality saplings of fruits like apple, walnut and almond.
He also announced that a Centre of Excellence will be set up at Chaubatia in Almora district at a cost of Rs 15 crore, while a special Rs 15-crore action plan is being prepared in collaboration with New Zealand to boost kiwi production in the state.
Chouhan said financial assistance of up to Rs 4 crore will be provided to those setting up large nurseries, while Rs 2 crore will be given for small nurseries.
To protect crops from wild animals, the minister announced an allocation of Rs 65 crore for fencing. He added that Rs 104 crore is being sanctioned to set up automatic weather stations across the state to provide timely and accurate weather forecasts to farmers, which will also improve the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.
Chouhan stressed that saving agricultural land is vital for preserving the soil and ensuring human survival, urging farmers to focus on soil conservation, balanced use of fertilisers and the protection of natural resources.
Dhami said healthy farmers, healthy soil and a robust agricultural system form the foundation of a developed India and a developed Uttarakhand.
He added that the 'Khet Bachao' campaign is not merely a government programme but a mass movement to secure the future of coming generations.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy