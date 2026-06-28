Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces multi-crore horticulture projects for Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced several multi-crore horticulture projects for Uttarakhand, including a Clean Plant Centre at Mukteshwar to be built at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

He further promised all possible central assistance to help the state emerge as a major horticulture hub.

Inaugurating the 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' at Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district, Chouhan said Uttarakhand is progressing rapidly in agriculture and horticulture, and will soon establish a distinct identity as a hub for the sector.