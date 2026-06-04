Karnataka CM Shivakumar announces free bus pass for students, pvt employment exchange

Bengaluru: Free bus pass for students, formation of 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas and establishment of private employment exchange were among the youth-student-centric welfare initiatives announced by Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday soon after taking charge.
After taking oath of office, Shivakumar chaired the first Cabinet meeting which decided on welfare measures including grant of free bus passes to all students in non-luxury government buses. For the recruitment of youths in government jobs, a calendar of events will be announced soon, he said.
"The government has already announced 56,000 jobs. By the next cabinet meeting, we will call all departments and release a calendar indicating when notifications will be issued and how the recruitment process will begin," the CM said.
Shivakumar also said that private employment exchange will be set up where job aspirants can enroll. "Modalities for private employment exchange will be finalised within a month," he said.
"For all students, whether they are in SSLC, PUC, degree or postgraduate courses, we are giving free bus passes without charging anyone," Shivakumar told reporters after the meeting, outlining the government's first set of policy decisions.
Shivakumar said the cabinet deliberated for more than two hours and prioritised issues concerning youth, students, employment and rural development.
The CM announced setting up 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha across Karnataka to raise leadership quality and build social harmony in the state. "Rs 10 lakh will be given to Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha in each of the village panchayats," he added.
The chief minister said each gram panchayat and urban ward would have one such youth body comprising 150 to 200 members, with activities centred on sports, culture, education and leadership development.
As regards modalities for private employment exchange, he said that within one month, he has asked three of his cabinet colleagues to finalise all modalities.
"We will create an online platform where industries, hospitals, hotels and other sectors can register their requirements and youth can enrol for jobs and training," he said.
The cabinet also decided to extend the drive to convert B-Khata properties into A-Khata properties across Karnataka, a move expected to benefit thousands of property owners in both urban and rural areas under the 'Bhoo-guarantee' scheme.
Shivakumar said the government would also provide relief to owners of certain unauthorised buildings by enabling access to civic services subject to specified conditions.
The cabinet further approved an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore for road infrastructure works in Bengaluru, covering areas under the Greater Bengaluru Authority and the Bengaluru Development Authority.
Shivakumar appealed to the media to cooperate with the government. He said he was not against criticism of the government, but the media should avoid "cooking up stories".
"The four pillars of democracy should work in tandem," he underlined.
The chief minister also said the government will take decisions to prevent migration of farmers from villages to cities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.