Shiv Nadar University & Trinity Laban Launch ‘Satyam Kalon’ to redefine interdisciplinary arts education

The Department of Art, Media and Performance at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, and Trinity Laban (London) announced the launch of Satyam Kalon, an interdisciplinary arts research and education project uniting leading institutions across India, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The project aims to bring together the finest creatives and academics across the globe in the pursuit of excellence, new thinking, and interdisciplinary artistic practice.

The name Satyam Kalon merges the Sanskrit word Satyam (Truth) and the Greek word Kalon (Beauty), symbolising a cross-cultural convergence of philosophical ideals and artistic practices.

Institutions renowned for excellence in contemporary practice and research, including the Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts and the KM Music Conservatory, have joined Shiv Nadar University and Trinity Laban in this collaboration.

This international collective will convene through seminars, workshops, and curated events in London and Delhi, offering holistic training and opportunities that encourage the vibrant exchange of ideas and support scholars in building successful careers as artists, curators, educators, or creative professionals.

Supported by philanthropists and endorsed by global icons including Trinity Laban Honorary President AR Rahman, the project offers scholarships, research grants, and advanced teaching opportunities to selected dancers, musicians, visual artists, art historians, and philosophers.

The Department of Art, Media and Performance at Shiv Nadar University is positioned at the cusp of arts practice and research, and is one of its kind in the country.

Satyam Kalon brings together students and faculty from Trinity Laban, Shiv Nadar University, Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts (Bangalore), and KM Music Conservatory (Chennai), institutions recognised for their leadership in contemporary practice, research, and pedagogy.

The programme is further enriched by the participation of students from Columbia University (New York) and visiting academics and professors from Bonn University (Germany), Columbia University (New York), and The Courtauld Institute of Art (London).

Together, the institutions and scholars of the Satyam Kalon project aim to create a lasting legacy of interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation that will shape the future of global arts education.