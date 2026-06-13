Shimla's Vipasha tops NIMHANS PhD entrance exam

Shimla: Vipasha Srivastava, a student from Shimla, has secured the top rank in the All India entrance examination for the PhD programme in Mental Health and Rehabilitation at the prestigious National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru.
She will also receive an institute fellowship to pursue her PhD research.
NIMHANS, an Institute of National Importance recognised by the government, is India's highest ranking institution in the fields of mental health and neurosciences.
Vipasha recently completed her M.Phil. in Clinical Psychology with a distinction from the Department of Psychiatry at Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh.
She earned her B.A. (Honours) in Psychology from Panjab University and a Master's degree in Clinical Psychology from the University of Delhi.
She completed her schooling at Dayanand Public School and Loreto Convent School in Shimla.
It was Vipasha's childhood dream to become a clinical psychologist and work in the field of mental health for underprivileged and marginalised sections of society, said her father, Ajai Srivastava, on Friday.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.