Shimla braces for winter rush as lakhs of tourists expected for New Year celebrations

Shimla: With New Year celebrations around the corner, the district administration in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla has stepped up preparations to manage tourist arrivals, with lakhs of visitors expected to arrive during the festive period.



Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said the hill town is witnessing a strong tourism revival, driven by the festive season and the ongoing Winter Carnival. He said hotel occupancy has already reached 80 to 90 per cent and is expected to rise further in the coming days.



"From December 25 to 31, we will witness a heavy tourist rush. Hotel occupancy is between 80 and 90 per cent and is likely to increase further. The weather is pleasant, and any snowfall will further boost tourism.

Winter Carnival is underway in Shimla, and a large number of tourists are expected on December 31," Kashyap said.



He added that online bookings are strong and that inquiries from tourists continue to come in.



"The response has been very good. After a long period of losses faced by people associated with the tourism industry, this festive season has brought renewed hope," he said.

