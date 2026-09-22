Shimla Administration suspends blasting permission for tunnel, seeks IIT Roorkee experts to probe cracks in houses



The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) informed the administration that no blasting was currently being carried out for the tunnel construction. However, the administration has suspended the permission for blasting issued to the construction company with immediate effect.

The district administration has requested IIT Roorkee to send an expert team to scientifically and technically assess the reasons behind the cracks that have developed in the houses.

The expert team will inspect the affected structures, identify the possible causes of the cracks and suggest precautionary measures required to ensure that further tunnel construction is carried out safely.