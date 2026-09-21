IIT Roorkee experts to probe Shimla house cracks as admin suspends tunnel blasting

Shimla: The Shimla district administration has suspended, with immediate effect, the blasting permission granted to the construction company undertaking underground twin-tunnel work in the Sanjauli-Cemetery area, following the appearance of cracks and other damage in houses located above the tunnel.



The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Monday to discuss the problems faced by residents of the affected area and formulate measures for the repair of damaged houses and safe execution of the tunnel project.



The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) informed the administration that no blasting was currently being carried out for the tunnel construction. However, the administration has suspended the permission for blasting issued to the construction company with immediate effect.