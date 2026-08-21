Shillong on edge as 3 Khasi Students’ Union leaders face jail transfer

Shillong, Aug 21 (IANS): Three senior leaders of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), arrested in connection with the violence during the organisation’s rally in Shillong, are set to be shifted from the Meghalaya capital to separate jails in Garo Hills on Friday amid heightened security, officials said.
KSU vice-president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar are expected to be taken to Tura, while KSU president Raymond Kharjana will be shifted to Williamnagar.
The three leaders were produced before the District and Sessions Court in Shillong on Thursday. The court remanded them to 14 days’ judicial custody following their arrest in connection with the violence that erupted during the KSU’s bike rally.
Amid the tense law-and-order situation, the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved additional central forces for deployment in Meghalaya.
Four companies of the Central Reserve Police Force and one company of the Rapid Action Force have been sanctioned until August 25.
The leaders were arrested on Wednesday evening after the protest, organised around a five-point charter of demands, turned violent at several locations across Shillong.
The KSU had held public meetings on August 17 and 18 before launching the rally after the expiry of its 15-day deadline to the Meghalaya government. Its demands included action over the proposed public hearing for the Shree Cement project in East Jaintia Hills, reforms in recruitment through the Meghalaya Public Service Commission and District Selection Committees, stronger implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), recruitment reforms at NEIGRIHMS and amendments concerning migrant workers.
The organisation had also sought action against officials associated with the July 31 public hearing for the Shree Cement project and demanded stronger implementation of the MRSSA through entry-point checking centres.
The protest subsequently descended into violence, with incidents of stone-pelting, clashes and attacks on vehicles reported from different parts of Shillong. Government vehicles, public property and vehicles registered outside Meghalaya were among those targeted.
Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong alleged that masked participants appeared prepared for a confrontation and accused them of attacking government and public vehicles, including vehicles from Assam.
The police have registered 15 FIRs in connection with the violence. As many as 16 people were injured, while at least 31 vehicles were vandalised and two vehicles were set on fire, officials said. A search is underway for others allegedly involved in the incidents.
The shifting of the three KSU leaders and their judicial custody have further escalated tensions between the student organisation and the state government, as authorities stepped up efforts to restore normalcy and identify those responsible for the violence.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.