Shillong on edge as 3 Khasi Students’ Union leaders face jail transfer

The KSU had held public meetings on August 17 and 18 before launching the rally after the expiry of its 15-day deadline to the Meghalaya government. Its demands included action over the proposed public hearing for the Shree Cement project in East Jaintia Hills, reforms in recruitment through the Meghalaya Public Service Commission and District Selection Committees, stronger implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), recruitment reforms at NEIGRIHMS and amendments concerning migrant workers.