Shikshagraha partners with Teach For India to strengthen public education

Bengaluru: Shikshagraha on Monday announced its partnership with Teach For India, bringing together the latter's 17 years of experience in nurturing teachers, young leaders and alumni.

The partnership will add this experience to a movement that has already mobilised more than 3.9 lakh leaders across 2.1 lakh public schools.

Shikshagraha is a people's movement working to strengthen one million public schools across India so that every child can learn well and be prepared for the future, it said.