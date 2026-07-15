Shift to online evaluation: Understanding the digital assessment system behind board exams

The introduction of On-Screen Marking (OSM) by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the 2026 Class 12 board examinations has been making headlines over the past few months, sparking discussions among students, parents and teachers. While CBSE says the digital evaluation system is intended to make the assessment process faster, more transparent and less prone to manual errors, some teachers and students have expressed concerns about screen-based evaluation, questioning whether it could affect the accuracy of marking. The debate has brought renewed attention to how answer sheets are evaluated in India and whether digital assessment can strike the right balance between efficiency and fairness.

Exam evaluation has traditionally been one of the most time-consuming stages of the examination process. Whether for school board examinations, university assessments or competitive exams, evaluating lakhs of answer scripts is a demanding task for teachers and an anxious waiting period for students. As examination bodies increasingly adopt digital technologies, On-Screen Marking (OSM) is emerging as a key component of this transformation.

So, what exactly is OSM? How does it work? What safeguards are built into the system? And what are its advantages and limitations? Here's a closer look at the online evaluation process.