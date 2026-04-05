Shield sundew helps control insect population, finds study

NILGIRIS: A team of researchers from the Nilgiris has found that Drosera peltata (shield sundew), a carnivorous tuberous herb, plays an important ecological role by controlling insect populations and helping maintain ecosystem balance.

The research team of Kesavan Rishi, Basith Nithya, Anbazhagan Abinesh, Mohammed Shahir, Nizamudheen Moinudheen and Arockianathan Samson conducted a study titled "Insect predation and its ecological impact on the growth of Drosera peltata in the Nilgiris, Western Ghats, India.”