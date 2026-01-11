Shhh... How about a quietcation?

As 2026 kicks off, travel experts and industry insiders are predicting a change in how people plan their getaways. The focus is moving away from crowded cities and packed itineraries, towards destinations that offer calm, space, and a slower pace.

The trend already has a name — ‘quietcation’ or ‘hushpitality’. The idea of being able to rest during a holiday has quietly turned into a new demand. Travellers seem increasingly drawn to hill towns, countryside retreats, and lesser-known spots where they can disconnect and savour the journey. Instead of ticking off landmarks, the priority is on meaningful experiences.

Sajna Ali, founder of Appooppanthaadi, observes that travellers are “choosing the countryside over major cities of already popular countries,” pointing to a clear shift toward quieter, offbeat locations. An example, she says, is the increasing preference for quiet villages in Southeast Asian countries. “As life becomes busier and noisier, people prefer holidays to be calm and tension-free,” Sajna adds.