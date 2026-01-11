Shhh... How about a quietcation?

As 2026 kicks off, travel experts and industry insiders are predicting a change in how people plan their getaways. The focus is moving away from crowded cities and packed itineraries, towards destinations that offer calm, space, and a slower pace.
The trend already has a name — ‘quietcation’ or ‘hushpitality’. The idea of being able to rest during a holiday has quietly turned into a new demand. Travellers seem increasingly drawn to hill towns, countryside retreats, and lesser-known spots where they can disconnect and savour the journey. Instead of ticking off landmarks, the priority is on meaningful experiences.
Sajna Ali, founder of Appooppanthaadi, observes that travellers are “choosing the countryside over major cities of already popular countries,” pointing to a clear shift toward quieter, offbeat locations. An example, she says, is the increasing preference for quiet villages in Southeast Asian countries. “As life becomes busier and noisier, people prefer holidays to be calm and tension-free,” Sajna adds.
Echoing this, Saji of Shivas Travels, Kovalam, says, “people are now moving more into less explored, calmer locations. And many prefer ease of travel as well.” Many want to completely cut off from their busy life, and look for rustic but silent pastures in Mongolia or a spiritual mountain stay in Tibet. “These destinations are being chosen for their cultural heritage, with Tibet valued for its spiritual connection to India,” he adds.
According to him, Laos attracts travellers for its “semi-relaxed pace,” while lesser-explored regions of Portugal, including the Azores, stand out for their geographic contrast. He also points out that Kyrgyzstan is gaining popularity due to its “cost-effectiveness.”
Paulose K Mathew of Coraz Travel & Trade Links Pvt. Ltd. places this trend within a broader travel pattern. He says that destinations such as Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Kashmir continue to feature prominently. However, off-beaten destinations with minimum internet connectivity are also gaining momentum.
At the international level, he also emphasises that there is a growing preference for Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand. Professionals, however, are choosing shorter vacations. Hence, they prefer locations that are closer to their states, or countries closer to India,” adds Paulose.
-- With inputs from Nazia T M
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is a high-altitude town known for the Tawang Monastery, India’s largest Buddhist monastery. Nearby glacial lakes like Sangetsar Tso and waterfalls such as Chumi Gyatse offer scenic stops, while the drive through Sela Pass showcases snow-capped peaks and valleys. The Himalayan landscapes, spiritual sites, and quiet mountain roads make it ideal for travellers looking for cultural immersion and a calm, off-the-beaten-path experience.
Best time to visit: March to June or September to November
How to reach: Visitors must obtain an Inner Line Permit (ILP)
The Azores, Portugal
The Azores are a remote group of Portuguese islands in the Atlantic Ocean, shaped by volcanic landscapes, crater lakes and rugged coastlines. São Miguel is the main hub, known for Sete Cidades lake, Furnas’ geothermal springs and coastal viewpoints. Pico Island features volcanic hiking routes and vineyard landscapes, while Faial is associated with quiet marinas and whale watching. While not especially budget-friendly, the Azores offer a calmer alternative to mainland Europe.
Best time to visit: April to September
How to reach: As part of Portugal, Schengen visa rules apply. Flights available from mainland Portugal
Kalimpong, West Bengal
Kalimpong is a quiet hill town in West Bengal, known for its cool climate, flower nurseries, and peaceful Himalayan views. Key spots include the Zang Dhok Palri Phodang monastery with rare Tibetan scriptures, Deolo Hill for sunrise panoramas, Durpin Dara viewpoint, and colonial-era Dr Graham’s Homes. Visitors can explore cactus and orchid gardens, enjoy riverside walks along Relli, and visit small local markets.
Best time to visit: October to April
How to reach: Easily accessible from Siliguri
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek serves as the main entry point to the country, offering museums, local markets and access to nearby valleys. Another attraction is Issyk-Kul, the vast, high-altitude, saline lake, surrounded by mountain trails, quiet beaches and yurt stays. The country’s open landscapes, low population density and simple rural life make it well-suited for travellers seeking a serene holiday.
Best time to visit: May to September
How to reach: Fly to Bishkek from Delhi, with stopovers
Mongolia
Mongolia is known for its vast open pastures, nomadic culture and extremely low population density. Capital Ulaanbaatar provides access to museums, monasteries and cultural sites. The Gobi region is known for its desert, rock formations, fossil sites and remote ger/yurt camps. Mongolia appeals to those seeking solitude and wide horizons, with a bit of adventure.
Best time to visit: Between June and September. May and September offer fewer crowds
How to reach: Fly to Ulaanbaatar from Delhi with a stopover, as direct flights are not available
Tibet
This high-altitude region on the Tibetan Plateau is known for its monasteries, stark landscapes and deep-rooted Buddhist traditions. Lhasa is the main entry point, home to landmarks like the Potala Palace, Jokhang Temple, and Barkhor market. Beyond the capital, towns such as Gyantse and Shigatse offer monasteries, river valleys and open plains.The region’s spiritual atmosphere, and snowy mountains appeal to travellers seeking a cultural journey.
Best time to visit: From May to October, when the weather is relatively stable
How to reach: Requires a Chinese visa and Tibet Travel Permit (TTP). Fly to Kathmandu (Nepal), then to Tibet. Can also reach Hong Kong and take train or flight to Tibet
This story is reported by safahath C N, Elizabeth Shibu John of The New Indian Express.