Shekhar Kapur reflects on his journey from going to school in a Tanga to now exploring AI

The 'Mr India' maker wrote on his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, "I remember going to school in a Tonga in Delhi. Now heavily into AI. What a journey life has been .. I then graduated to bicycle. From Nizamuddin to Barakhamba road where my School was. Unfortunately on the way was India Gate. Full of Jamun and Shehtoot trees. How could you not shake the branches and eat the Jamun’s that fell off the trees ? Of course all the excuses of why I was late to school never worked… guess why? … How do you lie with a completely purple tongue? (sic)"

On the professional front, Shekhar is presently busy with the much-anticipated sequel, "Masoom: The New Generation", which will also star his daughter Kaveri Kapur.