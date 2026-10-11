Congress urges govt to heed Parliament panel’s education reform report

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday flagged alleged irregularities and structural shortcomings in the National Testing Agency (NTA), as he shared a report claiming to be of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education on reforms and strengthening of the examination body.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the issue of the NTA had triggered a youth protest movement three months ago, adding that it was now being dominated by the Gyanesh Kumar controversy.

"GyaneshGate is dominating the news now, but three months ago it was NTAgate that had launched the youth protest movement. Here is our statement on the NTA based on the report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education that has just been submitted to the Chairman, Rajya Sabha," he wrote.