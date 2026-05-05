SHEA to honour meritorious students at felicitation ceremony in Belagavi

Belagavi: Karnataka State Hadapada Employees Association, Belagavi district unit, organised a preliminary meeting on May 1,2026, at the Circuit House in Belagavi. The meeting was held under the leadership of its presidents, bearers and elders. The meeting finalised plans for a talent felicitation ceremony scheduled on May 17 in Belagavi. In the meeting, the association decided to identify and honour meritorious students from the community who have secured 85% and above in SSLC and PUC examinations. Data collection will be completed by May 12 through taluk representatives.