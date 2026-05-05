SHEA to honour meritorious students at felicitation ceremony in Belagavi

Belagavi: Karnataka State Hadapada Employees Association, Belagavi district unit, organised a preliminary meeting on May 1,2026, at the Circuit House in Belagavi. The meeting was held under the leadership of its presidents, bearers and elders. The meeting finalised plans for a talent felicitation ceremony scheduled on May 17 in Belagavi. In the meeting, the association decided to identify and honour meritorious students from the community who have secured 85% and above in SSLC and PUC examinations. Data collection will be completed by May 12 through taluk representatives.
The association also resolved to felicitate community members who have retired, received promotions, earned special recognition, or secured new appointments. The event aims to celebrate academic excellence and acknowledge notable achievements within the community.