'She was very kind': Teachers, students mourn DU assistant professor Paul

New Delhi: The death of a Delhi University assistant professor has left colleagues and students in shock, with her college principal describing her as a dedicated teacher who showed no visible signs of distress in the days leading up to her death.
Debosmita Paul, an assistant professor in the Department of English at DU's Shivaji College, was found dead at her residence in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave on Thursday. Police have registered a case of murder and launched an investigation.
Expressing grief over the loss, Shivaji College Principal Virender Bhardwaj said Paul had become an integral part of the institution during her two-and-a-half-year tenure.
"She was sensitive, hardworking and had an affinity for the arts. While she was introverted, she was always very enthusiastic about cultural activities and would often accompany our students wherever they participated," Bhardwaj told PTI.
He said Paul had previously taught at Maharaja Agrasen College before joining Shivaji College.
"She was with us for about two and a half years and was already a part of the college family. On Thursday, the college office tried to contact her regarding some routine work. When they could not reach her, I also tried calling her, but we received no response," he said.
Bhardwaj said the college learnt about the incident later in the afternoon as information about the death began circulating.
"Finally, around 3 pm to 4 pm, we came to know about it as the news started spreading. It came as a complete shock to all of us," he said.
The principal said Paul had never appeared stressed and had not displayed any visible signs that would have raised concern among colleagues.
"None of us knew anything. She never seemed stressed or showed any visible signs of distress," he said.
A condolence meeting was organised at the college on Friday, where students and faculty members paid tribute to the teacher.
"It was really shocking. We have always known her as a very kind person. Nobody had any problem with her and she was respected by students," a student, requesting anonymity, told PTI.
Another student described the news as "a huge shock" for the college community, saying many students were struggling to come to terms with the loss.
Bhardwaj said that although the college would ordinarily have considered suspending activities for the day, ongoing university examinations made closure difficult. "Since examinations are underway, the college had to remain open," he said.
In a condolence message issued on Friday, Shivaji College described Paul's death as an "irreparable loss" to her family, the academic community and the college fraternity. "In this hour of grief, we stand in solidarity with her family and loved ones," the message further read.
According to police, a PCR call was received at New Ashok Nagar police station at around 2.35 pm on Thursday from a woman who reported that her sister had been murdered and was lying inside a flat in Satyam Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave.
Police said the caller, identified as Devarati Paul, informed them that her sister, Debosmita Paul, who lived alone in the apartment, was not responding to repeated phone calls and that the flat had remained locked from outside since morning.
Suspecting something amiss, the complainant broke open the lock and found her sister lying dead inside the apartment, police said.
A crime team was called to the spot and forensic evidence was collected after photography and videography of the scene.
The body was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for preservation and post-mortem examination.
Police said a case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused.
Further investigation is underway.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.