Shastra launches India’s first VC-led deep-tech fellowship to push research boundaries

CHENNAI: Shastra VC, an early-stage investor, has launched India's first Venture Capital-led deep-tech fellowship to take forward frontier research from labs to venture-ready startups

‘SDEX’ (Shastra Deep-tech Excellence Fellowship) will be a 16–24 week research-to-venture fellowship aimed at accelerating deep-tech innovation at the grassroots level across India’s top engineering and research colleges. Shastra VC has invested in more than 30 startups, comprising Alt Carbon, Simplismart, SISIR Radar, Sanlayan, and Inspecity, among others

SDEX Cohort 1 will choose up to 15 teams for the inaugural cycle and provide equity-free funding and resources of up to US$100,000 to each fellow.