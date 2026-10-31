Shashi Tharoor pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on 42nd death anniversary, recalls interviewing her during student days

Recalling #IndiraGandhi on the 42nd anniversary of her tragic assassination today. I had the honour of meeting her, as President of the @StStephensClg students union, in 1974 and later interviewing her, first in early 1975 for a Swiss youth magazine (see pic), and then twice, at greater length, after her electoral defeat in 1977, for my doctoral dissertation on her foreign policy. Despite my fierce opposition to the Emergency and the occasional authoritarian excesses of her rule, her tragic assassination in 1984 still felt like a profound personal blow. It took something vital away from our democracy that the political fate of our Prime Minister should be determined by bullets and not ballots. It is difficult to single out one landmark moment in such a consequential life, but I would hail her triumph in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, in which she acted with moral clarity to liberate millions, ended the world’s largest refugee crisis and rewrote the map of the subcontinent. 🙏🏼 प्रणाम and 🕉️ शांति !