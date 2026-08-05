Shashi Tharoor meets Union Minister Jitendra Singh to advance eight-institute research cluster proposal

The proposed cluster will bring together eight leading national institutions located in and around the capital city -- the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI), the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST).