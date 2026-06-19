Shashi Tharoor calls 850 member House unviable

Tharoor: You know, in all peace deals, everyone has to feel they have won, otherwise a peace will never last. You cannot have a peace deal that essentially involves the surrender of one side... going back to Versailles after the First World War, which led to the Second World War. So, you don't want to create a situation where this peace doesn't last because one side is made to feel humiliated. So as far as I'm concerned, the best peace agreement is one where both sides can give something to their own public, and the rest of the world can have its own analysis.