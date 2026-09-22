Sharjeel Imam granted interim bail for cousin’s wedding

The Delhi Police has opposed the bail pleas of Imam and Khalid before the High Court, describing them as "masterminds" of the alleged conspiracy and contending that their fresh pleas were not maintainable in view of the Supreme Court's January 5 order. The case relates to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 Delhi riots. Imam is among several accused booked under the UAPA and other penal provisions.

(IANS)