Sharjah Ruler unveils major residential project in Jabal Al Ashkel

Sharjah: Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, revealed in a phone interview on the programme Direct Line the allocation of a new area in Jabal Al Ashkel, near the Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled, for the construction of a residential neighbourhood.



The development will include hundreds of homes for citizens and will be named "Al Ashkel Neighbourhood".



He noted that the road in the area will be paved, leading to Al Rafisah, and pointed out that these mountain homes will have distinct features compared to the residences overlooking the sea.