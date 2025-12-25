Sharjah Business Women Council expands women's empowerment partnerships

Sharjah: The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) marked 2025 as a year of greater scale and deeper impact, reinforcing its role as an integrated entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports women entrepreneurs from early-stage ideation through to global market access.



Commenting on the Council's achievements, Maryam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC, said the year marked a strategic shift towards building sustainable and scalable value for women-led businesses. She highlighted that the Council's work aligns with international indicators on women's empowerment in the UAE, including the World Bank's data showing women's workforce participation at 54.1 per cent in 2024 and the UAE's full score in the Women, Business and the Law 2024 report.

From local dialogue to global reach

